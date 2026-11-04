2 found shot dead inside Cottage Grove park, police say

Two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Wednesday morning inside a park in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Cottage Grove police officers were called to Ravine Park around 6:11 a.m. on reports of gunfire, and soon discovered two bodies.

Authorities believe the deceased "were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence," and there is no threat to the public.

WCCO

The sheriff's office didn't indicate whether they believe this is a murder-suicide, but they did mention domestic violence in their news release.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to the family, the community, and all those affected by domestic violence," said Cmdr. Kyle Schenck.

Ravine Park remains closed Wednesday morning, authorities say. Cottage Grove City Hall, the Washington County Service Center and HERO Center, all located north of the crime scene, were temporarily closed early Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the service center will remain closed for the day.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.