Cory Thiesse returns to Duluth's curling community with historic Olympic medal

Cory Thiesse made history at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics as the first American woman to medal in curling, taking home silver in curling mixed doubles.

Fans, friends and fellow curlers packed the Duluth Curling Club in Duluth, Minnesota, throughout February to cheer on their hometown hero as she competed on the world stage.

"This is where I first started curling, it's where I train every day. It's a very special place to me, it's been a second home, second family," Thiesse said.

The dedication of these fans was real. Curling is the only winter Olympic sport that competes every day.

"We started mixed doubles a couple days before the opening ceremonies, and I finished with the women's on the last day of the Olympics, so I had one day off," Thiesse said. "So physically, I actually felt really good. It was just more so the mental toll that it kind of takes on you."

USA's Cory Thiesse competes in the curling women's round robin semi-final between USA and Switzerland during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo on February 20, 2026. Stefano RELLANDINI /AFP via Getty Images

It helped to compete in front of sold-out crowd, which Thiesse says gave her the energy she needed to push through, to finish fourth with the women's team and win silver medal with her mixed doubles partner, Korey Dropkin — a moment cemented in history.

"To realize that I was the first woman standing up on that podium for the U.S., it's just really special and I feel really proud to be that person and to be able to inspire the next generation," Thiesse said.

At the Olympics, Thiesse was supported by her mom and dad. Her mom, a two-time U.S. senior national curling champion, introduced Thiesse to the sport when she was a little kid and got her hooked.

"My mom was my coach for a really long time as well, which is pretty special to be able to do that with her," Thiesse said. "I feel really lucky to have had that. We traveled the world together."

Since being back in Duluth, she's seen an uptick in interest in curling at the club already.

"I see myself in so many of these young girls down here, to, you know, let them hold the medal and see their faces when they get to see it," Thiesse said. "It's been pretty special, and hope that we're helping people to realize their dreams and continue to grow our sport."