Corcoran homeowner thwarts would-be vehicle thieves, police report

CORCORAN, Minn. -- Police in Corcoran say that a homeowner thwarted an attempted car theft Friday afternoon.

Police say that a man called officers at about 1 p.m. on the 19300 block of Bridle Path. He said that three men had walked into his garage. When he went outside, he said the men fled the garage toward a white Mazda SUV parked in front of the home. Police say that the man reported one of them brandished a handgun before they fled in the vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, police received word of a stolen Mercedes SUV, and located the vehicle traveling with the white Mazda. Police pursued the two vehicles through Maple Grove and ultimately into Minneapolis, where the stolen vehicles split up. Officers lost track of them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corcoran Police.

The police department also stressed the importance of making sure that you don't keep valuables inside your vehicles.