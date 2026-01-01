Watch CBS News
Driver killed when vehicle struck by freight train in Coon Rapids, police say

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A person is dead after a train struck a vehicle at a railroad crossing Thursday afternoon in the northern Twin Cities.

According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 119th Avenue Northwest and Northdale Boulevard Northwest at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a single person in a vehicle that had been struck by a freight train. The individual had to be extricated from the car before being transported to a hospital. BNSF later told WCCO the driver was fatally injured. 

No other injuries were reported.

BNSF added that the crossing where the crash occured is equipped with gates, lights and bells.

The crash is under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Department.

