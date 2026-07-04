Coon Rapids, Minnesota, is gearing up for the Fourth of July

Coon Rapids, Minnesota, is one of many municipalities across our region celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, but what does this operation look like up close?

"There are more than 80 boxes to set up this whole scenario," said Jennifer Anderson, Communications and Marketing Manager for the City of Coon Rapids. "They carry those up all those flights of stairs up to the roof over several days."

It's been a city celebration since the 1960's. The City of Coon Rapids says that when fire station #3 was built and designed, it was made specifically so fireworks could be launched from their rooftop, something they remain very proud of in Anoka County.

Coon Rapids firefighter Jake Schultz is the certified mastermind behind the operation, laying canisters and wires safely and strategically.

"429 cues that happen. It's a chain reaction. They're all connected with wires, and one leads to the next," said Anderson. "That cue might be one firework in the sky, it could be up to nine fireworks up to the sky." Anderson added.

"The technicians lighting the fireworks feel it more than they see it. It's like a 'boom boom'. You can feel it in your chest. They're behind a brick wall that's reinforced," Anderson told WCCO.

The wall is just one of many safety measures put in place.

"This whole roof is flooded with water on the night of the show," said Anderson.

A substance they say suggest you have nearby if you're doing some of the same.

"Because we're up so high and it goes another 400 ft in the air, the debris falls in a wife radius so we have a safety zone on the ground where people aren't supposed to sit," she added. "Coon Rapids is so proud of their 4th of July Community Celebration."

Minnesota law strictly prohibits "anything that goes up in the air and explodes." Cities like Coon Rapids have certified professionals and permits to do so.

Click here To see Fourth of July celebrations in your area.