Police at scene of "active incident" in Coon Rapids

Police in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, say they are "working on an active incident" Tuesday morning.

The city's police department did not give an exact location for the incident but said it was "contained to a single residence" near the Cooked Lake Library. The Anoka County website said that library is closed "due to a safety situation in the neighborhood."

Police did not disclose the nature of the incident, but said they planned to share more information later.

This story will be updated.