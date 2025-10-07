Polaris wins Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota contest with military off-road vehicle MRZR Alpha

This product was just named the coolest thing in Minnesota

The votes are in for the Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota contest and this year's winner is built for battle.

The award was announced Tuesday afternoon and Minnesota-based Polaris walked away the winner.

Built in Roseau, the MRZR Alpha is a military off-road vehicle designed for U.S. and Allied Special Forces: rugged, lightweight and ready for anything.

"It's super maneuverable, and, you know, I think it's actually the air transport ability. It's the ability to put it into a plane and drop it into the field, and all the things that it can do for our service members," said Adam McCullough, an operations manager for Polaris.

McCullough said the vehicle was designed and produced in Minnesota, part of a two-year project that started in 2020 before going into full production.

"I think it goes beyond just the project itself. It's also about the mission it accomplishes and the people that it serves. And I think that goes a long way in helping us win, win the overall competition for the military," he said.

Polaris beat out products like the Vistabule Teardrop Trailer, built in St. Paul, which was also among the finalists. The Coolest Thing

Made in Minnesota contest highlights the strength of the state's manufacturing and innovation.

"Well, it's a great honor. Very exciting to be amongst all these other manufacturers. We feel like we're amongst the coolest things made in Minnesota," said Bert Taylor, founder and president of Vistabule Teardrop Trailers.

The other finalists were ATZ Manufacturing for their Off Road Trackchair and Cirrus Aircraft.