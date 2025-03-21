Watch CBS News
Politics

Conservationists react to federal executive order lifting mining restrictions

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
Read Full Bio
Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Trump’s executive order on mining has Boundary Waters advocates fearing the worst
Trump’s executive order on mining has Boundary Waters advocates fearing the worst 01:55

Some who love the Boundary Waters are fearing the worst after President Donald Trump lifted mining restrictions across the U.S.

Less than 24 hours after President Trump issued an executive order to increase mining across the country, Ingrid Lyons, with the nonprofit Save the Boundary Waters, is fearing the worst.

"This is an attack on all public land in America," said Lyons. "They belong in public hands. Fundamentally, this executive order is taking them our of public hands. They are giving them to corporate interests."

The president's order seeks to up mining of uranium, gold and copper.

Cutting back regulations and paving a fast track to have new projects identified in a months' time, effectively undoing a 20-year protection in the boundary waters signed during the Biden Administration.

"We're very lucky to have what we have in our state and we're grateful that the federal government recognizes the opportunities that we do have," said Mining Minnesota Executive Director Julie Lucas.

However, Lucas says she's not sure how this order will look in Minnesota, but says that any projects will still be vetted and regulated.

"Environmental regulations matter. Our industry doesn't want shortcuts. We want to protect the environment that we work within," said Lucas.

Lyons says her organization is already planning to fight any projects in court.

"This area has been studied so deeply around its potential for copper mining. The results are always unequivocal. This is just the wrong ecosystem, the wrong landscape for this type of mining," said Lyons.

Mr. Trump's order asks for new projects to be identified in ten days. From there, the government plans to spend another ten days picking projects that will be a priority. 

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter-1.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.