Conrad Sverkerson, First Avenue's longtime stage manager, dies

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Stephen Swanson,
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Chloe Rosen,
Conrad Sverkerson, longtime First Avenue stage manager, dies
Staff at legendary Minneapolis music venues First Avenue and 7th St Entry are mourning the death of Conrad Sverkerson, the clubs' longtime stage manager. 

In a statement shared on social media, First Avenue remembered Sverkerson as "a legend among artists and touring crews." He was beloved for his storytelling, character and hard work, which began when he was hired in 1988.

"He helmed our ship for decades, working alongside some of his best friends and his brother, Billy," First Avenue officials wrote. "In typical Conrad fashion, he started his first night of work as a doorman and ended it playing foosball with Duran Duran. Conrad had a thousand stories like that. They were never a brag — just something that happened that day."

As a stage manager, Sverkerson was often the first person artists would meet, and the last they saw as they left the club.  

conrad-2.jpg
Conrad Sverkerson wheels gear into First Avenue (date of photo unknown). First Avenue & 7th St Entry

"To say that Conrad was the face of First Avenue for so many over the years would be an understatement," First Avenue officials wrote. "Throughout his 37 years working here, Conrad's spirit has been indelibly woven into the very foundation of our star-studded building and we will work to honor it every show. We'll miss him every day. His legacy endures. Conrad forever."

First Avenue is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. The building served as a Greyhound bus station for three decades before its conversion. It's one of the most hallowed music clubs in the world, in large part due to its prominence in Prince's hit 1985 movie "Purple Rain."

The club's iconic exterior is now adorned with more than 400 silver stars featuring the names of artists who've taken the main stage, including a single gold star for Prince.

Sverkerson's star, which simply reads "Conrad," is currently on a door on the club's east exterior, directly above a star honoring George Floyd.

