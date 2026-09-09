Concordia University in St. Paul to reduce tuition by 20% for 2027-2028 school year

Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, is dropping tuition costs by 20% in an effort to increase enrollment and save students money in the long run.

The move to reduce tuition by $5,500 would take effect in the 2027-2028 school year. The yearly cost will be $21,700, putting Concordia's rate on par with other Minnesota public universities.

Staff at the university are calling it a "tuition reset," returning prices to what they were 20 years ago.

"Affordability matters. We know that affordability is the number one issue that affects students and their families as they consider which college to attend, or sadly, no college at all. Secondly, a clear, transparent price makes a difference as students and families think about where they want to attend college," said Concordia University President Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich.

Concordia says they're able to lower prices because their enrollment has grown and they've diversified their revenue streams.

It's not the first time Concordia has reduced tuition. They did the same thing in 2013 and say that since then, they've seen a 90% jump in enrollment.