Columbia Heights students and staff celebrate end of school year upended by Operation Metro Surge

Schools in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, are ending the year on a high note after a tumultuous time during Operation Metro Surge.

The district saw seven of its students detained and even more family members. Plus, they say they had U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement circling schools.

Hundreds of students learned from home for part of the year, with educators stepping up in ways they never imagined. The school year finished with celebration and tears.

"A little bit sad. Because I will not see my friends," second grader Eithan said.

"It's a fun day. It's an emotional-filled day," Valley View Elementary School Principal Jason Kuhlman said.

Zuriel told WCCO she's sad and happy. The fifth grader is one of four students at Valley View Elementary School who were detained during Operation Metro Surge.

"I think it's a little harder this year, what we went through and knowing what they went through. And as a staff, what we went through as a staff to help support them, I couldn't be more proud of the staff, you know. They all stepped up to do amazing things, things that are nowhere in their contract. They're just good human beings," Kuhlman said.

Next door, Columbia Academy saw middle school students learning from home for months, fearful for their safety.

It was a celebration when students returned. So, to get to this point means that much more, says Columbia Academy Principal Leslee Sherk.

"When you're going through this in the middle of February, and you're just living moment by moment, you can't even think through the end of the day, let alone what the end of the school year is going to look like. I'm proud to say that we did it and we did it well under extreme conditions. And our kids know that we love them, and their families know that we love them, and that's the win to me," Sherk said.

That's why the end-of-year goodbyes mean everything.

"It's a good end of the year. I love seeing them smiling and happy after everything they've went through. They're still smiling, and that means a lot, you know. That's a testament to our staff and to how they take care of them and how we come together as a community," Kuhlman said.

Educators say they will continue to focus on their students and families over the summer. They say they look forward to welcoming them back for what they hope will be a less eventful school year.