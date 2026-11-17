A driver struck a woman crossing the street in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Tuesday morning, and the pedestrian later died, according to officials.

The crash occurred near 44th Avenue and Third Street Northeast around 6:30 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. First responders found the woman in critical condition. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The sheriff's office said the man driving the vehicle is cooperating.

Authorities did not publicly identify the woman killed or the driver. In addition to the sheriff's office, the Columbia Heights Police Department, Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.