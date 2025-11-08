Man hospitalized after attempted robbery at Columbia Heights apartment, police say

Police in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, said a man was hurt in an attempted robbery late Friday night.

Officers were called at about 10:20 p.m. to an apartment complex off 47th Avenue Northeast and Fillmore Street Northeast, directly across from Columbia Heights High School, Highland Elementary School and the Columbia Heights Family Center.

Police said a man "was followed into his residence by two males with the intention of robbery," leading to a struggle that left the man injured. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition as of Saturday morning. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived and they are still at large, according to police. The other residents of the apartment were not harmed.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting police in this investigation.