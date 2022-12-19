Biggest moments from Vikings' historic 39-36 win over Colts

Biggest moments from Vikings' historic 39-36 win over Coltsget the free app
Minnesota Vikings fans are still digesting what happened on Saturday.
After giving up 33 points in the first half to the struggling Indianapolis Colts, something extremely improbable happened: Minnesota roared back and made it a game.
In the end, the Vikings made history with the largest comeback victory in NFL history - and clinched the NFC North.
There's still a lot to unpack from the game, so we've put together some of the biggest moments below.
First half meltdown sets up history
While technically not a big moment, Minnesota's struggles in the first half are worth noting. Without the team's many blunders, there wouldn't be the need for a historic comeback to win.
Some of the mistakes included:
- Fumble near the end zone from RB Dalvin Cook
- Colts blocked a Ryan Wright punt and returned it for a touchdown
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six
It should be noted that most of the points generated during the game were from mistakes from the offense and special teams. The defense held up relatively well the entire game.
KJ Osborn shows a spark, scores first TD
Nearly half way through the third quarter, wide receiver KJ Osborn gave a spark to the team with a long reception and later the team's first touchdown. In fact, it was a career day Osborn, who recorded over 150 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Justin Jefferson scores another with "nasty" route
Defense shows up, holds Colts offense to 3 points in 2nd half
Another highlight that's not technically a moment, but the defense should be commended for holding the Colts to field goals and one touchdown.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson didn't stop believing and even told the offense during halftime that all they needed to do was score five touchdowns -- and the defense would hold. Indeed they did.
Adam Thielen makes it a one score game
After a relatively quiet day, Thielen caught a touchdown to put Minnesota within 8 points of tying game.
Huge screen gets Dalvin Cook in end zone with chance to tie it up
TJ Hockenson ties it up 36-36!
Tight end TJ Hockenson -- who has dropped some crucial passes in previous games -- came down with the game-tying catch in a successful 2-point conversion.
Unofficial mascot "Lil Kirko" is hyped!
Kicker Greg Joseph wins game in OT
No ties for Minnesota. Greg "G-Money" Joseph won the game for purple with a field goal in overtime -- cementing Vikings in NFL history and clinching the NFC North.