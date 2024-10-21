Colts-Vikings game flexed to Sunday night on Nov. 3, bumping Jaguars-Eagles

Vikings’ Cam Bynum on a mission to expand flag football in the Philippines

Vikings’ Cam Bynum on a mission to expand flag football in the Philippines

Vikings’ Cam Bynum on a mission to expand flag football in the Philippines

The Indianapolis-Minnesota game in Week 9 has been moved to prime time, bumping up the Jacksonville-Philadelphia game to an afternoon start under the NFL's flexible scheduling policy.

The Colts and Vikings will play on NBC's Sunday night broadcast on Nov. 3, the league announced Monday. The Vikings set an NFL record for the largest comeback when they played the Colts in 2022, erasing a 33-0 halftime deficit to win 39-36.

Indianapolis, which is 4-3, is also scheduled to play on Sunday night in Week 11 against the New York Jets. Minnesota had no other scheduled games in the league's featured Sunday night slot, coming off a 7-10 finish in 2023.

The Vikings are tied for the best record in the NFC at 5-1. They will play in prime time at least two other times this season, this Thursday night at the Los Angeles Rams and on Dec. 16 in a Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.

The Jaguars-Eagles matchup features coach Doug Pederson leading his current team against his former team, with whom he won the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, but the Jags are just 2-5 this year. The Eagles are 4-2.