Cold weather advisories in place across Minnesota as arctic blast pushes through

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Jan. 18, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — The dangerous cold settles in across Minnesota.

An Arctic air mass causes wind chills on Saturday morning to drop, ranging between -5° around the metro and -25° in parts of northern Minnesota.

As a result, cold weather advisories will remain in effect in for northern Minnesota until 6 p.m., then switch to extreme cold warnings through Thursday morning.

For everywhere else in the state, cold weather advisories will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Saturday night, and will extend through Tuesday morning.

This cold air system could bring wind gusts that reach 30 mph on Saturday, pulling in even more cold air.

Temperatures will fall below 0° Saturday night and stay there until Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be at their lowest on Monday and Tuesday mornings, with some parts of the state pushing -15° with wind chills closer to -35°, and -45° in parts of northern Minnesota.

This will be the first time we've had two consecutive days below zero since Dec. 2022. This only happens once every three to four years.

Forecast stays largely dry with temperatures warming back into the 20's by the end of next week.

For information on warming centers throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, click here.