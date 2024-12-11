Where you can find warming centers in Minneapolis, St. Paul as subzero temps arrive

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

Police uncover possible motive in CEO shooting, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — As arctic temperatures blow through Minnesota, officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul have activated a number of warming shelters to help the unsheltered and vulnerable stay out of the dangerous cold.

Here are some of the locations that are available as of Wednesday afternoon:

St. Paul warming shelter locations

In Ramsey County, warming centers will open on Wednesday and remain open through the night on March 31. That is with the exception of St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church, which will open its doors as a warming space on Sunday.

All warming centers will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

Warming centers will provide seating, blankets, light snacks — like coffee and cocoa — and warming supplies, like gloves and mittens, when available.

There is also a free shuttle service that runs from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day, to ensure transportation to and from warming centers.

The Holy Christian Cathedral Church , 125 Stevens St. W. (shelter is designated for women)

, 125 Stevens St. W. (shelter is designated for women) Phalen Activity Center , 1530 Phalen Drive (shelter is designated for men)

, 1530 Phalen Drive (shelter is designated for men) Newell Park Building , 900 Fairview Ave. N. (shelter is designated for men)



, 900 Fairview Ave. N. (shelter is designated for men) St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church, 100 Oxford St. N. (shelter is designated for families and youth up to age 24)

Minneapolis warming shelter locations

Hennepin County suggests that anyone looking to utilize a warming center call ahead to make sure they're open.

Hennepin County also says that only some locations offer food and case management.

The county's warming centers are broken down between daytime and nighttime shelter options. Many of the daytime options include meals, housing assistance, internet access and showers, among other services and resources.

Daytime warming center options

Catholic Charities Opportunity Center , 740 East 17th Street (open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays)

, 740 East 17th Street (open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays) Hope Avenue Twin Cities , 1229 Logan Avenue (open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

, 1229 Logan Avenue (open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) MoveFwd Drop-In, 1001 Highway 7, Room 237 (open Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; for ages 15 to 24 only)

1001 Highway 7, Room 237 (open Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; for ages 15 to 24 only) Oasis for Youth Drop-In, 2200 West Old Shakopee Rd (open Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday/Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.; for ages 16 to 24 only)

2200 West Old Shakopee Rd (open Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday/Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.; for ages 16 to 24 only) Peace House Community , 1816 Portland Avenue (open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

, 1816 Portland Avenue (open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) Steps of Strategy , 1803 Bryant Ave N (open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

, 1803 Bryant Ave N (open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) Youthlink, 41 North 12th Street (open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except Wednesdays, when open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; for ages 16 to 24 only)

Nighttime warming center options

American Indian Community Development Center (AICDC) KOLA , 1600 East 19th Street (open daily 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

, 1600 East 19th Street (open daily 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) Rescue Now Services, 697 13th Avenue NE (open daily 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

Warming centers outside the Twin Cities

St. Cloud

Lincoln Center - Warming Center, 630 Lincoln Avenue SE, St Cloud, MN 56304 (open 24/7, allows all seeking refuge from the elements)

Duluth

Warming Center - Lincoln Park Community Center/CHUM, 2014 West Third Street, Duluth MN 55806 (open from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. until April 15)

Other warming center locations

Here are other warming center locations around the Twin Cities. The operation hours and services provided at these locations is unknown.

Minneapolis North Social Service Office, 2024 North Lyndale Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55411

2024 North Lyndale Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55411 Minneapolis NE Central Social Service Office, 2727 Central Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55418

2727 Central Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55418 Minneapolis South Social Service Office, 1604 East Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55407

1604 East Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55407 Brooklyn Park Social Service Office, 10011 Noble Pkwy Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

10011 Noble Pkwy Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Saint Paul Payne Avenue Social Service Office, 1019 Payne Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55130

1019 Payne Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55130 Saint Paul 7th Street West Social Service Office﻿﻿, 401 7th Street West Saint Paul, MN 55102

WCCO will update this list should more warming centers open up in the Twin Cities this winter.