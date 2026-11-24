Three years ago, a Thanksgiving weekend nearly ended in tragedy when then 4-year-old Eli Steinbach fell through the ice on a pond near his Minneapolis home.

Officers rushed to the rescue, entering the frigid water to save him. It took 30 minutes of CPR to revive Steinbach, who survived and eventually returned home.

His rescue serves as a reminder of the dangers surrounding Minnesota's lakes and ponds as another Thanksgiving approaches.

This year, however, unusually warm temperatures have delayed the start of the state's ice season, leaving much of Minnesota's lakes and ponds unfrozen.

"Where we are seeing ice, it's just really thin skim ice," said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said Minnesota is experiencing one of its warmest Novembers on record, delaying the sustained freezing temperatures needed to develop solid ice.

"So we almost have to wait a little bit longer this season than we would in seasons past because we're getting such a late start," Shaffer said.

Even when temperatures begin to drop, fluctuations in the weather could weaken newly formed ice.

With children home for the Thanksgiving holiday, the DNR is encouraging parents to discuss both cold water and ice safety with their families. Children should never venture onto the ice alone or follow pets onto frozen bodies of water.

Dugan said roughly one third of all boating fatalities occur during the cold water season, which includes the beginning and end of the boating season. The DNR recommends wearing a life jacket rather than simply keeping one aboard a boat.

For those who fall through the ice or into cold water, Dugan recommends remembering the 1-10-1 rule:

One minute to control your breathing and overcome the initial cold shock.

Approximately 10 minutes of meaningful movement to attempt to get out of the water or call for help.

Approximately one hour before hypothermia may cause unconsciousness, during which conserving body heat is critical.

Those timeframes are estimates, not guarantees. Cold water can quickly impair a person's ability to swim or move, making flotation especially important.

Dugan said drowning, rather than hypothermia, is often the greatest immediate threat to someone who falls into cold water.

The DNR recommends at least 4 inches of new, clear ice before traveling on foot. However, ice thickness can vary considerably across the same body of water and can change within hours depending on weather conditions.

"We always say ice is never 100% safe and that's so true, especially at the start of the season," Dugan said.