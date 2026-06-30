Man charged with murder in Cold Spring group home fatal stabbing

A 33-year-old Cold Spring, Minnesota, man is accused of fatally stabbing an employee of a group home on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the scene on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue North to find a man outside the home with a neck injury.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the 33-year-old, who was outside and covered in blood, had ran at the victim with a knife, the complaint states.

Charging documents say that witnesses saw him cut open the man's throat. When witnesses confronted him, the man said "I told you I was going to do it," the documents say.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the man attacking the victim, charges say.

According to the president and CEO of Catholic Charities at the Diocese of St. Cloud, the victim was an employee at the residential home. He died at the scene despite efforts to save his life.

The 33-year-old faces one count of second-degree murder.