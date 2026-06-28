Cold Spring man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody, police say

Police in Cold Spring, Minnesota, say a suspect is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing on Saturday night.

Officers responded to an assault call around 8:30 p.m. at a residence near the area of Eighth Avenue North and Fourth Street North, and soon found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say "a male at the residence" was arrested and is being held at the Stearns County Jail. The identities of the victim and suspect haven't been released.

The case is still under investigation.