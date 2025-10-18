Package containing cocaine found at MSP, New Brighton man federally charged

A New Brighton, Minnesota, man has been federally charged with drug crimes after a package was intercepted by police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport last month.

Court documents filed in mid-September show the man is charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, as well as one count of possessing a gun during a drug trafficking crime.

According to documents, the package was being shipped by FedEx, and was discovered on Sept. 11. It was being sent to a home in New Brighton, and during a routine inspection done under FedEx policy, an employee found the box had a "large amount of what appeared to be controlled substances."

The documents go on to say police found cocaine present after doing a field test on the substance. After searching the address the box was addressed to, authorities discovered three men lived at the residence, including a man known to police and suspected to be part of a drug trafficking organization.

The next morning, court documents say an undercover officer dressed as a FedEx employee delivered the package to the New Brighton address, and the man known to police answered the door. He then told the undercover officer that he lived at the apartment, and the package was handed over to him.

After the delivery was done, police say they searched the apartment, where they found the unopened package in the kitchen. They also found three wrapped bricks of cocaine in a bedroom, pills in an envelope they found in a box, pills and suspected hashish oil in a cigarette box, a duffel bag filled with bags of pills, different colored powders and a green leafy substance in a bedroom, as well as more bags of pills and powder in the kitchen.

There was also a pistol in a bedroom, plus a bag with firearm accessories, a blender, scales, and bags.

Field tests done of substances in the apartment showed more cocaine was present and fentanyl.