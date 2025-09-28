CLUES opens first-of-its-kind child care business incubator in St. Paul

Thursday evening, many gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Minnesota's first-ever child care business incubator, designed specifically to launch four Latina-owned family childcare businesses.

The bold new plan is led by CLUES, the state's largest Latino-led nonprofit. The nonprofit began designing the childcare incubator pilot three years ago after extensive research found the community wanted help maneuvering through the licensing process.

"This new model provides an opportunity to have four microbusinesses under one roof so they can start their journey," said CLUES CEO Ruby Lee.

Lee emphasized that this model will increase access to culturally specific childcare options for folks in the Twin Cities metro.

The program provides a three-year coaching program to help the four women gain skills and get connected to resources with the goal of eventually expanding into their own space and making way for another cohort.

Raquel Mosquera is among the women stepping into this new chapter. She immigrated from Ecuador about two years ago. Looking for opportunities to provide for her family, she found this program.

"The program was a blessing, open door for me," Mosquera said. "Child care business more than just business, but a legacy for me."

In her classroom, infants to elementary-aged children will learn culture and Spanish.

"We want to preserve the language and heritage that comes with Spanish language," Mosquera said. "We want children to know and love their language and culture."

While she's teaching the youngest, she too will receive personalized coaching, setting her up for success.

Lee says the model is a win-win for everyone and an investment in our children who are the professionals of tomorrow.

The program officially opens mid-October with a capacity of serving up to 54 children.