Closing arguments to begin in Nick Firkus trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Closing arguments are set to begin Friday in the trial of Nick Firkus, who is accused of killing his wife the day before their home was set to be foreclosed on.

Nick Firkus allegedly shot Heidi Firkus in the back in April of 2010, but wasn't charged until May of 2021.

Documents say Heidi Firkus called 911 three times on the morning of the incident, and while she was giving the address of their St. Paul home to operators, a gunshot was heard and she stopped talking. About a minute later, Nick Firkus called 911 and said someone had broken into their home and both of them had been shot.

Heidi Firkus was dead when officers arrived. Nick Firkus had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The complaint says Nick Firkus gave varying accounts of the incident, but maintained that his wife was shot by a burglar during a break-in at their home.

Nick Firkus also told police that their house was going to be foreclosed on the next day. He hadn't told any friends or family, and evidence shows that Heidi Firkus was unaware of the financial troubles. At the time, their bank account was overdrawn and they owed $1,736. They also had an outstanding balance of over $17,000 on an REI credit card.

The complaint says investigators could not find unidentified DNA profiles in a test swab of the shotgun. There was also insufficient genetic information from DNA swabs on the entry door.

Nick Firkus faces one count each of first- and second-degree murder.