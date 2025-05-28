Police in northern Minnesota need assistance finding two missing adults

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. weather report for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Police in Cloquet, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding two missing adults.

Police say 64-year-old Daniel Latterall and his partner Jane Korpela have been missing since Sunday. Police say that Latteral was last known to be with Korpela and that Latteral's family has not heard from him in days.

MN BCA

According to police, Latteral is a vulnerable adult and there are concerns for his mental health.

He is described as being 5' 9" tall with hazel eyes.

The pair are driving a 2010 gray Ford Escape with a Minnesota license plate.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Carlton County law enforcement at 218-384-4185.