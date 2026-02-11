Minnesota leaders to provide update on climate action plan

Minnesota leaders on Wednesday morning will provide an update to the state's climate action plan.

The plan was originally published in 2022 and laid the foundation for more than 40 climate laws that passed in the Legislature in 2023. Wednesday morning's announcement will lay the foundation for future goals.

How to watch

What: State and city leaders provide update to the state's climate plan

When: Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Who: St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler, and other business and state leaders

How to watch: You can watch live in the player above.

This story will be updated.