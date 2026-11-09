Driver pulled from Lake Phalen by civilians after vehicle goes into water

A motorist is in the hospital after the vehicle he was in entered Lake Phalen in Ramsey County, Minnesota, and civilians pulled them from the water, the St. Paul Fire Department said Monday afternoon.

A dive team with Ramsey County was at the scene in the afternoon to search the water and verify there was only one person in the vehicle. The driver, whose age or condition has yet to be disclosed by officials, was taken to the hospital by St. Paul emergency personnel.

Emergency personnel respond to a car that entered Lake Phalen in Ramsey County, Minnesota, on Nov. 9, 2026. WCCO

Officials also have yet to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

Most of Lake Phalen is in St. Paul, though a portion of it is located in Maplewood.