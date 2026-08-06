22-year-old St. Paul man was fatally shot while helping friend who was being assaulted, mother says

A mother who lost her son to gun violence wants to know who killed her son and why.

She says 22-year-old Cion Jordan was going to help a friend when he was shot and killed.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without him," said Malinda Aguilar.

Aguliar says it was July 29, when Jordan got a call from a female friend who claimed she was being assaulted. She says she wishes he didn't answer that call.

"I want to know why he went. I know he got the call to come help the girl. I know he wasn't going to go at first and got another call and said okay and he ended up going. Why? What made you change your mind," she said.

Aguliar says her son was working his dream job that combined the two things he loved most: law and numbers. He was 20 years old when he got the job working in the legal field. That same year, he purchased his first home.

She says he would do anything to help friends.

"The overall message I am hearing from his friends is not only would he help them he would teach them," Aguilar said. "Marco, one of his best friends said 'he taught me so many things to look at life different and I learned a lot.' He even taught me."

Aguliar says she will miss his smile, the way he made people laugh and his funny dance moves. She believes justice will eventually be served.

Jordan was attending North Hennepin Community College where he was studying to be a paralegal.

St. Paul police have made no arrest in this case. They say the search for answers is ongoing.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

• • National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)