1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at St. Paul apartment complex, police say

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in St. Paul late Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired on the 200 block of Seventh Street East just before midnight, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

One man was found outside of the building with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Another shooting victim was found inside an apartment. He was also taken to Regions with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

The shootings likely occurred outside the apartment complex, according to police. No one has been arrested, and police are working to identify a suspect.