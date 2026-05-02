This year's Cinco De Mayo parade has more meaning after Operation Metro Surge, attendees say

Along Cesar Chavez Street, it was high energy and sunny smiles as Minnesota's capital city celebrated Cinco de Mayo with its annual parade.

"We're gonna be here until they kick us out!" said Grady Hughes of Monticello.

Minnesotans from all over flocked to the District Del Sol.

"It's community, that's what it is. I like being in the community, you can tell it's strong," said Alicia Rivera of Saint Paul.

The Saint Paul neighborhood dates back to the early 1900s when Mexican workers began settling in the West Side Flats.

"I think it's very important to keep our Mexicano, Latino, and Chicano culture. But when I talk about culture, I talk about the culture of the west side," said Santino Franco, who's a festival organizer.

A culture that was recently in the worldwide spotlight during Operation Metro Surge.

"Especially with the recent events with ICE. It feels very comforting. Everyone can just come out and relax and not be scared," said Rivera.

A recent court filing says that Operation Metro Surge caused a combined loss of over 165 million for St. Paul businesses. Many businesses during the festival had long lines and cash flowing.

"It was very sad. It was very sad," said Ismael Avechuco who's a Latino vendor living in Saint Paul. "Sorry, I'm getting emotional" he added. Avechuco said Saturday's celebration hit different for him.

"We can see all the love and the sharing and companions and all the support."

Mayor Kaohly Her signed a proclamation proclaiming Tuesday, May 5th Cinco de Mayo Day in the City of Saint Paul, emphasizing how it's a holiday commemorating the Mexican army's victory over French forces in 1862.