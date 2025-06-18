Watch CBS News
Crime

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Chisholm after "shooting incident," police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BCA, Chisholm police investigating shooting that prompted shelter-in-place order
BCA, Chisholm police investigating shooting that prompted shelter-in-place order 00:37

An overnight shooting in the northern Minnesota city of Chisholm prompted a shelter-in-place order that has since been lifted, police said.

The Chisholm Police Department issued the order for the area around the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, advising residents of "an ongoing law enforcement operation involving multiple agencies."

Just after 3:30 a.m., the department lifted the order, saying "there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time."

Police said a "shooting incident" spurred the order, but gave few other details.

"All individuals connected to this incident have been identified and accounted for," police said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aiding in the investigation.

Chisholm is about 75 miles north of Duluth.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.