Shelter-in-place order lifted in Chisholm after "shooting incident," police say

An overnight shooting in the northern Minnesota city of Chisholm prompted a shelter-in-place order that has since been lifted, police said.

The Chisholm Police Department issued the order for the area around the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, advising residents of "an ongoing law enforcement operation involving multiple agencies."

Just after 3:30 a.m., the department lifted the order, saying "there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time."

Police said a "shooting incident" spurred the order, but gave few other details.

"All individuals connected to this incident have been identified and accounted for," police said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aiding in the investigation.

Chisholm is about 75 miles north of Duluth.