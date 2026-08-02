Chisago County man used spike strip to keep children off his lawn, charges say

A Minnesota man is accused of using a spike strip to keep children off his lawn, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chisago County last week.

The 39-year-old from Wyoming, Minnesota, is facing one count of setting a spring gun, fitfall, deadfall, snare or other like dangerous weapon or device. The charge is a gross misdemeanor.

Charges say police received a complaint regarding spikes in a yard near Goodview Park in Wyoming on April 28. The reporting party said a man at the nearest residence had been yelling at children to stay out of his yard.

Officers who responded to the complaint observed a 3-foot-long, 5-inch-wide piece of thick, clear plastic set in the grass next to the residence, which abuts Goodview Park. Approximately 40 3-inch screws were sticking up from the plastic, with each screw placed about an inch apart. The plastic was also anchored to the grass with metal pieces so the screws stayed sticking straight up, according to the complaint.

Charges say that bike tracks were running under and around the plastic piece and that it appeared bikes would often go from Goodview Avenue into the yard as a shortcut to enter the park.

Police officers talked to the homeowner, identified in the complaint as the defendant, who allegedly admitted to placing the plastic device there to keep kids off his lawn. Charges say the man told police that he yelled at the kids "hundreds of times" and they "bike through his yard out of spite."

The man added that he did not intend to injure anyone, only to scare them away. Police said he seemed frustrated that the device did not keep kids out of his yard.

The man's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 25.