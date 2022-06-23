Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.
The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.
When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.