Greater Minnesota News

Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.

The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.

When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 7:48 AM

