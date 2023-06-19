Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Chicago woman, 47, killed in crash in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 19, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 19, 2023 02:13

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A 47-year-old woman from Chicago was killed in a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin late Sunday.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. along Interstate 94. The vehicle was heading west and was near mile marker 121 when the crash occurred.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least three people were taken to the Black River Falls Memorial Hospital following the crash.

Police report that one of those three ended up dying as a result of her injuries. She was not yet identified by name.

The crash is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.