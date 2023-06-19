Chicago woman, 47, killed in crash in western Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A 47-year-old woman from Chicago was killed in a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin late Sunday.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. along Interstate 94. The vehicle was heading west and was near mile marker 121 when the crash occurred.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least three people were taken to the Black River Falls Memorial Hospital following the crash.

Police report that one of those three ended up dying as a result of her injuries. She was not yet identified by name.

The crash is still under investigation.