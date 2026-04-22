Prevent chemical runoff this spring by going easy on fertilizer and pesticides, Minnesota officials urge

The sun is shining, spring is here and that means it's time for many Minnesota homeowners to tend to the yard or garden. And if using fertilizer or pesticides is a part of your plan, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has some important reminders.

"Chemical runoff in Minnesota is probably bigger than any other state, just because we got more lakes than any other state," said department agronomist Denton Bruening.

According to the department, Minnesotans bought 870,000 pounds of pesticides and 164,000 pounds of fertilizers for non-agricultural use in 2024. And if not used properly, that can spell trouble.

"It can cause harm to any aquatic animals or plants, so that's a main concern," Bruening said. "It also could affect swimming areas, too, if they're too high."

If you hire professionals, Bruening recommends making sure they are licensed by his department. But if you do it yourself, he says to carefully check the label and weather before applying. Talk with your neighbors, especially if they have pets, and dress properly.

"Use long pants, a long shirt, use rubber gloves when you're applying it and make sure that you wash when you're done doing that, to wash them off, and that you wash your clothes, too," Bruening said.

He says another good place to start is with a soil test. Kits are available at several retailers across the state and the results can tell you exactly what's in the ground to know what, if anything, you should be spraying.

"We want to take all the good practices we can and make sure that our home owners are using those good practices," Bruening said. "And by looking at where it's needed and applying it accordingly and applying it correctly, we have the opportunity to keep those chemicals, whether they're pesticides or fertilizers, out of the water."

You can find more chemical safety and eco-friendly information for your lawn and garden on the state department of agriculture's website.