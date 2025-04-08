Video shows police officer saving elderly woman from house fire in Chaska

Watch as a police officer saves a woman from fire just in time

Dramatic body camera footage shows a police officer rescuing an elderly woman trapped in her burning home in the southern Twin Cities metro.

"A call came over the radio that there was a house fire," Chaska police officer and spokesperson Hunter Panning said.

Chaska police Sgt. Kyle Hance answered the call just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

"We have a life to save here, and there's no time to waste," Hance said.

Little did Hance know, the life of 79-year-old Joyce Adams hung in the balance.

"I just started screaming the loudest screams I've ever screamed in my life," Natasha Adams, Joyce Adams's neighbor and daughter-in-law. said.

Hance was flagged down by Natasha Adams, who was sleeping when she noticed a strong smell coming from her mother-in-law's home.

Natasha Adams said she noticed the smell next door because she decided to open her window the previous night.

"I saw the first flame pop up, and I jumped out of bed and I said to myself out loud, 'Joyce's house is on fire.'" Natasha Adams said. "I went to the back door and I opened it and I called her name and she didn't answer."

Hance arrived to find flames shooting up underneath the home. Through thick, black smoke, Hance found Joyce Adams within a matter of just minutes, leading her down the stairs to safety.

"I think it takes a rare human being to do all of that. That's a beautiful person that has a very particular skill set," Natasha Adams said.

"He knew that if I don't act quickly, if I let fear get in the way or what have you, something could be bad," Panning said.

One day after the fire, Natasha Adams said her mother-in-law is doing just fine, with no breathing issues due to the smoke.

It was a team effort from first responders, Natasha Adams said, that included heroes behind the scenes who sprang to action.

"I just want to say that the dispatch were instrumental in making all of this the outcome that we all wanted it to be," Natasha Adams said.

Natasha said Joyce Adams' home is repairable. Chaska fire officials said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.