Charles Schulz exhibit at Minnesota History Center shows cartoonist's early life, local connections

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Get to know more about the famous cartoonist who created loveable comic characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. An exhibit showing the Life and Art of native Minnesotan Charles Schulz will open its doors Saturday at the Minnesota History Center.

Annie Johnson with Minnesota History Center gave us an early look inside.

"Peanuts was his, he came up with all the ideas, he drew everything. The exhibit kind of goes in-depth on about a dozen of the characters to really talk about what his inspiration was, whether it was a person who inspired that or whether it was a facet of his personality," Johnson said.

Visitors can see how Schulz's art evolved into the beloved comic strip. Learn more about the early life of the cartoonist. And check out a map with notable Minnesota locations, including where he lived and went to school.

"Really telling the story of Charles Schulz. He was born here in Minneapolis, grew up in the Twin Cities and moved out to California later in life but that Minnesota influence is strongly seen all throughout the exhibit," Johnson said.

There's a look at Peanuts on Parade, which you may recall on display in the early 2000s, and some are still seen today. Remember Camp Snoopy at the Mall of America? You can take a walk down memory lane there too.

And more nostalgia to see.

"We have amazing objects from our collections as well as from local collectors showing the breath of Peanuts collectibles," Johnson said.

A new perspective on all Schulz created. And how it still resonates with people today.

"Peanuts is more than just fun, it's also that reality of childhood, life can be hard, but we have each other. I hope people recognize the genius of Charles Schulz," Johnson said.

