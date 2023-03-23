Charges: Minneapolis boy, 17, fatally stabbed uncle Chad Johnson over explicit photos of his mom

MINNEAPOLIS – A 17-year-old Minneapolis boy has been charged with murder in the 2022 stabbing death of his uncle, allegedly over explicit photos of his mother.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says the suspect allegedly stabbed 30-year-old Chad Dominique Johnson in the chest on July 28, 2022, while outside his mother's home on the 2200 block of 4th Street North in Minneapolis. The suspect was16 at the time.

The criminal complaint states that his aunt and her three children were visiting Minneapolis from out of town to see Johnson, who was the children's father.

When officers were called to the scene that evening, they were met by the boy's mother and aunt, who told police they were both outside when Johnson was stabbed, but they didn't witness it. A third witness at the scene fled when officers arrived, and was never interviewed.

In December of 2022, a child who was at the scene met with police and identified the suspect as the boy who stabbed Johnson. The child says before Johnson was stabbed, there had been "a conversation about photos of a sexual nature" of the suspect's mother on Johnson's phone, which made the suspect "extremely angry."

The child told investigators that they saw the suspect walk into the house, and then came back out carrying something before he approached Johnson and stabbed him. Johnson then yelled, "He stabbed me! He stabbed me!" The child said witnesses thought Johnson was joking at first, but he then collapsed. The child says the suspect then said, "I just did that."

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify juveniles charged with crimes.