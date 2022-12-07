Watch CBS News
Charges: Man brought knife into Forest Lake High School

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.

Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.

Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.

Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

