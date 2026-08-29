Charges filed in stolen Suni Lee statue investigation

Charges have been filed after the stolen Suni Lee statue was recovered Friday.

Court documents filed on Friday state that officers were called to the 900 block of Forest Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, after shots had been fired. When officers arrived the found spent casings from three different guns on the stairway of a residence.

Officers surrounded the residence and called for the occupants of an upstairs unit to exit. Eight people exited the unit, including one of the residents, an adult man, per the court documents.

According to court documents, an adult man and his mother live in the upstairs unit.

Officers searched the residence, checking to see if anyone needed medical attention. They did not find anyone in need, but according to court documents, saw the bronze bust of Suni Lee in plain view.

Court documents state the officers obtained a search warrant, and recovered a handgun, multiple calibers of ammunition and the bust which was in a bedroom closet.

The female resident returned home while police were on scene, per court documents. She told police her son was going to have a party, but was surprised at the amount of people who showed up.

Court documents state that during the party, the man heard shooting but wasn't sure where it came from. He also told police that he knew the bronze statue was inside his home and had been there for about a month.

An investigator spoke withe the adult woman, who claimed that she found the bronze statue in some bushes down the street, but didn't know who to contact about returning the stolen statue.