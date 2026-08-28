Stolen Suni Lee bronze statue discovered after St. Paul police respond to shots fired call

Police say the statue of Olympic champion and Minnesota native Suni Lee has been recovered more than a year after it was stolen.

On Friday, St. Paul police said officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on the 900 block of Forest Street. Spent rifle casings were recovered outside a multi-unit home. No injuries have been reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, police seized multiple firearms and ammunition from inside the home. Additionally, the bronze statue of Lee was discovered, still intact.

St. Paul Police Department

The statue, which weighs nearly 50 pounds, was reported stolen from Lake Phalen Regional Park on July 31, 2025. Lee's statue cost $6,700 to install in 2023.

Police say they arrested a man in connection to the stolen statue, but no arrests have been made in the shooting at this time.

"Our city honored a great American, Minnesotan, and Saint Paulite, with a statue to celebrate her incredible achievements in multiple Olympic Games," St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said in a statement. "Last year, disrespectful and shameless thieves decided to desecrate this tribute by stealing the statue from our community. I am happy to report that the statue of Suni Lee has been recovered thanks to our officers' diligent response to what began as a shots fired call."

A brass statue of Suni Lee was unveiled at Lake Phalen in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2023. WCCO

Police say there are plans underway to reinstall the statue in the "near future."

Lee announced earlier this summer her return to gymnastics with an eye on the L.A. Summer Olympics in 2028.