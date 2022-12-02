Charges filed after recent shooting in Plymouth

Plymouth, Minn – Austin Robert LeClaire, a 26-year-old male, has been formally charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in connection to a Nov. 25 shooting.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. on Friday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition after first aid was administered at the scene.

LeClaire was identified as a person of interest, and was apprehended by police later that evening following the shooting.

The Hennpin County Attorney's Office formally charged LeClaire Thursday with second-degree attempted murder.