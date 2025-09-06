Man, 52, accused of fatally stabbing his daughter's boyfriend in Maplewood

A 52-year-old Minnesota man has been charged after a stabbing in Maplewood on Thursday that resulted in the death of another man.

According to Ramsey County court records filed on Friday, Lloyd Matthew McKenzie is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police responded to the stabbing at an apartment on the 1900 block of County Road D East around 5:50 p.m. Officers at the scene found a man who had been stabbed in his chest and abdomen, charges said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. An autopsy confirmed his death as a homicide.

The man's girlfriend, later identified as McKenzie's daughter, told investigators that she and the man, along with her cousin, had gone to the apartment to check on her mother on Thursday since she hadn't heard from her in a few days, charges said. She explained her mother was being held in the apartment and "likely had been stabbed" by McKenzie.

McKenzie opened the door, and his daughter put her foot in the doorway to stop him from shutting it. Her mother then said, "Thank you, God," according to charges.

McKenzie tried to push his daughter out of the doorway. She told police that he then got a steak knife and stabbed her boyfriend while he was in the doorway, charges said. He allegedly also tried to stab her cousin, who ducked out of the way.

Her mother yelled for help and said, "Don't let him block me in," court documents said.

Police eventually arrived and kicked in the door before arresting McKenzie.

Court documents say the mother told police she and McKenzie didn't live together anymore but found him living in her apartment after he broke in while she was out of the state. While he allowed her to go to the mall and grocery store, he took the mother's phone and keys. She also told police McKenzie would follow her around the apartment, and used crack, despite her asking him not to, according to the complaint. He also allegedly punched her in the head, strangled her and threatened her with a screwdriver. The mother told McKenzie that "everything was okay" and "showed him affection to keep him from further hurting her."

The mother said her daughter's cousin and boyfriend demanded that she be let out, and when the door opened and the boyfriend was stabbed multiple times with a knife that McKenzie put under a mattress, according to the complaint.

McKenzie told police he and the mother "had been on a marijuana and crack smoking binge for the past few days," and then claimed he wanted to stop smoking crack with her, but she didn't want to, charges said.

He went on to tell police his daughter, daughter's boyfriend and cousin came into the apartment and demanded the girl's mother leave with them, and he said, "She's not going with you." The court document goes on to say the man pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire, so he defended himself. However, McKenzie wouldn't say how the man was injured.

Police later found a bloody kitchen knife under a mattress. They also asked the girlfriend and her cousin if either of them had a gun, and both said they didn't, according to the complaint.

The charging document says McKenzie has a Brainerd address and has been convicted of more than a dozen felonies, including second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and robbery.