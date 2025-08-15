Brooklyn Center man charged after 4-year-old boy shoots himself

New charges for man accused in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

A 28-year-old man is facing two charges after his 4-year-old nephew shot himself in the head in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Wednesday, according to court records.

The Brooklyn Center man is charged with one count each of child endangerment and negligent storage of a loaded firearm.

Officers who responded to Wednesday's shooting at a Brooklyn Center home provided medical aid to the boy before he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, charges said.

Investigators say the house belongs to the boy's grandparents, and his uncle lives at the residence. Charges said the boy was supposed to spend the night with his uncle in the uncle's room for a sleepover.

The man was playing video games with a friend when the shooting happened, according to court documents.

The boy's grandmother told officers that the man is the only person in the residence who has a gun, the gun was inside the home and that the boy found the gun in the man's room, charges said.

Police then searched the house for the firearm with help from the grandmother. Officers allegedly found the gun wrapped in a towel in the basement, a spent shell casing inside the chamber and a loaded magazine.

According to charges, police also found a trigger mechanism for a gun in the man's dresser.

If convicted, the man faces up to two years in jail and a maximum fine of $6,000.

On Monday, a 12-year-old boy "accidentally shot himself" in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to police. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials haven't said who the gun belonged to or how the boy got hold of it.