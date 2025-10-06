Watch CBS News
Champlin police searching for missing girl, 15, last seen Thursday evening

Authorities in the northern Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday evening.

Cas Chai Nichole Williams was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her residence on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive in Champlin, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Cas Chai Nichole Williams missing champlin girl
Cas Chai Nichole Williams   Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Williams is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white dress when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Champlin Police Department at 763-923-7124.

