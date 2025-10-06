Champlin police searching for missing girl, 15, last seen Thursday evening
Authorities in the northern Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday evening.
Cas Chai Nichole Williams was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her residence on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive in Champlin, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Williams is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white dress when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Champlin Police Department at 763-923-7124.