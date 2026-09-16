Teen arrested after weapon threat outside a Carver County high school, sheriff says

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he displayed a weapon out of a car window toward other students outside a high school in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at Central High School. The sheriff's office said the teenager "brandished a weapon out of the window of a vehicle toward other students," and that multiple students saw the threatening gesture.

The student had already left school grounds by the time deputies investigated, and they arrested him later, officials said. Deputies recovered a large knife from the vehicle during the arrest, though the sheriff's office did not say whether that was the weapon students saw.

The teen is being held at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center while the Carver County Attorney's Office reviews the case. The sheriff's office has not said what charges he could face.

The sheriff's office said it takes any threat seriously and will continue investigating such cases to keep students safe.

Norwood Young America is just over 40 miles southwest of Minneapolis.