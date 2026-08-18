Buildings housing CC Club, French Meadow on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis for sale

The home of an iconic Minneapolis bar is up for sale, and with it comes a whole lot of history.

The CC Club has been operating at West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue since the end of Prohibition. In the '80s, it rose to prominence as a hangout for local bands like The Replacements, Soul Asylum and Husker Du.

CC Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 5, 2019. Jim Steinfeldt / Getty Images

The building and two neighboring properties are listed together, but without a sale price. One of those properties houses the popular French Meadow Bakery, which was founded in 1985 and opened the Uptown spot in the early '90s.

There's no indication that any of the businesses would close because of the sale.