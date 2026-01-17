Twins and catcher Victor Caratini agree to a $14M, 2-year contract, AP source says

Catcher Victor Caratini and the Minnesota Twins agreed Friday to a $14 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Caratini, 32, hit .259 last year in his second season with the Houston Astros and set career bests with 12 homers, 46 RBIs and 386 plate appearances. He caught in 49 games, played first base in 15 and was a designated hitter for 30.

A switch-hitter, Caratini batted .268 versus right-handers and .208 against lefties. He could wind up in a platoon with Ryan Jeffers, a right-handed hitter who batted .313 versus left-handers and .248 against righties.

Jeffers is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2026 season, and the move sets the Twins up for his potential departure. They also acquired journeyman Alex Jackson for depth in a trade with Baltimore.

Caratini had signed a $12 million, two-year deal with the Astros.

He has a .244 average with 58 homers and 247 RBIs in nine big league seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2017-20), San Diego (2021), Milwaukee (2022-23) and Houston.