Carmen Nunez, 14, reported missing at Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Authorities are asking the public's help to find her.

Carmen Nunez Minnesota BCA/CBS

The BCA said Nunez has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, baggy jeans and an olive green shirt.

Anyone with information about Nunez is asked to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or call 911.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 8:55 AM

