Woman's SUV struck by bullet on highway in Edina; police investigating

Police in Edina, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help after a woman's SUV was hit by a bullet while she was driving on a highway on the morning of Oct. 11.

According to officials, the woman was driving northbound on Highway 169, near Highway 494, behind a white sedan with tinted windows that was weaving between lanes at different speeds around 7 a.m. The driver of the sedan, a male whose age is unknown, pointed a handgun at the woman when she tried to pass him.

Police in Edina, Minnesota, are looking for information about a white sedan, circled in red, in connection with a shooting that happened on Highway 169 on Oct. 11. Minnesota Department of Transporation/Edina Police Department

Police said she heard a gunshot after passing the sedan. No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone who may have seen the sedan or knows information about the incident is asked to call the Edina Police Department at edinapolicetips@edinamn.gov.