Watch CBS News
Crime

Car tears through the field during a soccer match in St. Paul

By
David Schuman
David Schuman
Reporter
David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Read Full Bio
David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Car tears through the field during a soccer match in St. Paul
Car tears through the field during a soccer match in St. Paul 01:48

A video posted on social media shows a vehicle interrupting a soccer match at McMurray Field in St. Paul over the weekend.

Someone who was there said that a YouTube content creator organized the match.

He says it was a lot of fun until the car showed up.

"It started running down and drove around the crowd and started running [toward] people," he said. "That's when it got scary. Had no idea who it was, to be honest. Random, I have no idea."

Nobody was hurt.

Even though it's unclear if the driver was trying to hit anybody, the man who was there compared what happened to a popular video game.

"It was kind of like Rocket League," he said. "It was kind of crazy, just running around the field. Never seen it before, to be honest."

St. Paul police say they're working to identify the driver.

Andy Rodriguez, the city's parks and recreation director, said the field had been rented out for the event.

He wrote on social media, "These types of actions are not appropriate in our shared public spaces. We are taking steps to assess the situation and determine what solutions may be available to prevent this from occurring again, including potential fencing or other deterrents."

Police say since the turf field wasn't damaged, someone would have to come forward as a victim for the incident to be considered a crime.

David Schuman
web-david-schuman-1.jpg

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.